Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of JTA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 28,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

