NVIDIA Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $10.79 per share for the year.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.99 and its 200-day moving average is $503.07. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

