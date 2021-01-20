NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.52.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

