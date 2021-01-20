Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

