Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,230.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 337.5% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Tesla by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $705.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.