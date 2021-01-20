Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £155.04 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,584 ($33.76) per share, with a total value of £155.04 ($202.56).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,319.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,343.57. The stock has a market cap of £19.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDO. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

About Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

