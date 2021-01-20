Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.75

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.75 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 8528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.10. The company has a market capitalization of £116.44 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

