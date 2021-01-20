Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.