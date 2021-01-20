OHB SE (OHB.F) (ETR:OHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.25

OHB SE (OHB.F) (ETR:OHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €48.25 ($56.76) and last traded at €43.35 ($51.00), with a volume of 90412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €48.20 ($56.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $755.38 million and a PE ratio of 33.95.

About OHB SE (OHB.F) (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

