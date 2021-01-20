Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

