OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,499 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

