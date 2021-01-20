OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

