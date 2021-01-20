OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

