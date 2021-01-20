OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,334 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.66 and its 200 day moving average is $256.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.09.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.