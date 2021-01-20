OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 650 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ball by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.