OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,371 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Anthem by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Anthem by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Anthem by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $323.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average is $292.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

