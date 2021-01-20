OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $241.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $244.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

