OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 39,766 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,766 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

