Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 7,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,791. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

