Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.50

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 813504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

