OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Short Interest Update

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

