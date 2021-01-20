Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.85. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 390,876 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

