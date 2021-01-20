One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Kenneth F. Potashner Sells 32,630 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

