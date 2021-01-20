OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.37 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $465,925.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00535195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.08 or 0.03895449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012998 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.