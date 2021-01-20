OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.15

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 81176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $505.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $98,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 76.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $5,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

