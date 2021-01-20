Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

