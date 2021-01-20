OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $59.50. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 542,606 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.53 million and a P/E ratio of -25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

