Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Oraichain Token token can currently be purchased for $41.49 or 0.00118220 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 106.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00051501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00073245 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00254334 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,640.42 or 0.95846623 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Token Trading

