Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.473 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

