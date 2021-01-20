Orange S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Orange in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.77 on Monday. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Orange by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

