O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $463.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.07 and its 200 day moving average is $455.77. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

