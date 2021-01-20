Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Organogenesis stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.