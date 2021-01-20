Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $5.91. 1,773,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 238,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 600.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

