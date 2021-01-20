Orion Protocol Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.91 million and $7.28 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00008369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00258078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064653 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.