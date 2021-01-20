Ormeus Coin Price Tops $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $936,658.32 and approximately $13,305.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00044518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00118544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00072375 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00255212 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,121.82 or 0.96270858 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.