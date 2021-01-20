Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.61

Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 51782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.47.

About Orocobre Limited (ORL.TO) (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

