OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.01

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.65.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.