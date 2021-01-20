Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

OTIS stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

