Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

