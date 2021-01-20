Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. CSFB increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

