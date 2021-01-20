Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,841,323. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

