OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

