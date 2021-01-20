Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.27% of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

