Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PKG opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

