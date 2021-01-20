PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

PagerDuty stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 49,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

