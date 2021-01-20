PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.94

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 6420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PD shares. ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $683,993.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,092,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,154 shares of company stock worth $32,258,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

