PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAGS. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

PAGS stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

