Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading Up 15%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price was up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 14,486,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 5,781,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $206.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 4,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,079,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,334 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.