Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 90,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

