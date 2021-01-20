Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 17,300 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 20.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143,072 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 11.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 11,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,845. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

